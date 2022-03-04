ICC Women's World Cup 2022, Australia Women vs England Women, live cricket score and updates: Record six-time winners Australia are taking on defending champions England in their campaign-opener at the 2022 ICC Women's World Cup at the Seddon Park in Hamilton on Saturday. Australia have been the most dominant force in this tournament, winning the title on six occasions -- in 1978, 1982, 1988, 1997, 2005 and 2013. England, on the other hand, have been very successful at this stage too and have become ODI world champions on four occasions -- in 1973, 1993, 2009 and 2017. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Follow ICC Women's World Cup 2022, Australia Women vs England Women, live cricket score and updates from Hamilton here