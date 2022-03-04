Story ProgressBack to home
ICC Women's World Cup 2022, Australia Women vs England Women: Live Cricket Score And Updates
ICC Women's World Cup 2022, Australia Women vs England Women, live cricket score and updates: Record six-time winners Australia are taking on defending champions England in their campaign-opener at the 2022 ICC Women's World Cup at the Seddon Park in Hamilton on Saturday.
Defending champions England will hope to start their World Cup campaign on a winning note.© AFP
ICC Women's World Cup 2022, Australia Women vs England Women, live cricket score and updates: Record six-time winners Australia are taking on defending champions England in their campaign-opener at the 2022 ICC Women's World Cup at the Seddon Park in Hamilton on Saturday. Australia have been the most dominant force in this tournament, winning the title on six occasions -- in 1978, 1982, 1988, 1997, 2005 and 2013. England, on the other hand, have been very successful at this stage too and have become ODI world champions on four occasions -- in 1973, 1993, 2009 and 2017. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Follow ICC Women's World Cup 2022, Australia Women vs England Women, live cricket score and updates from Hamilton here
Match 3, ICC Women's Cricket World Cup, 2022, Mar 05, 2022
Fantasy Tips
Get Teams
Match Yet To Begin
AU-W
EN-W
Seddon Park, Hamilton
% chance to win
AU-W 64%
EN-W 36%
Topics mentioned in this article
Get the latest updates on ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2022, check out the Schedule and Live Score, IPL 2022 and IPL Auction . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more sports updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
AUS Women vs ENG Women Live
The most successful team in the Women's World Cup take on the defending champions in match number 3 of the ICC Women's World Cup 2022. Australia Women who have won the mega event 6 times will face England Women who have won the edition, 4 times. A fierce rivalry between two cricketing teams who have rich histories and it is always a thriller when both meet each other. Australia and England have dominated this tournament for years as no one other than New Zealand - who won just once, came close to the trophy. So, both are clear favorites to win the tournament and will look to kick off their tournament on a high note. The No. 1 ranked team, Australia have lost just once in their past 30 matches and won T20 World Cup twice in that period while the defending champions are coming into this tournament with a heavy defeat against this same side, so they will look for revenge but for that, the likes of Heather Knight, Sophie Ecclestone and Kate Cross have to showcase their talent on the biggest stage. It is fair to say, Australia Women have dominated this tournament for quite a long time and if someone can give them a tough challenge, it will be England Women. Tahlia McGrath is in form of her life while Ellyse Perry is finding her rhythm at the proper time, so Australia too are coming with a dominative squad. Whoever wins this contest will surely put the benchmark for other teams and it is hard to find a crack in both teams as both will bring their "A" game to start the tournament. The only thing we can do is wait for the results and enjoy the much-awaited contest between two arch-rivals.