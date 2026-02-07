India has unearthed a new gem in the form of 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi. The left-handed batter smashed a mind-boggling knock of 175 runs in the Under-19 World Cup final against England on Friday, showing both his class and ability to deliver in high-pressure situations at the biggest of stages. The opening batter's performances in the tournament earned India a record-extending sixth title in the age-group competition. After setting the 22-yard pitch on fire with his prolific knock, Suryavanshi hogged the limelight in the dressing room with his dance performances.

In a video that has been shared by the Rajasthan Royals, his Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise, the teenager could be heard saying, "Punjabi gaana nahi samajh mein aa raha hai guys. Abhi Bhojpuri lagega (I am unable to understand Punjabi songs, guys. It's time to switch to Bhojpuri songs)."

Ek Bihari, sab pe bhaari pic.twitter.com/h3gu8nA8yI — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) February 6, 2026

Suryavanshi also led Team India's celebrations in the team bus. Here's the video:

Suryavanshi, who has already made history by becoming the youngest player to post a century in the Indian Premier League, lashed 15 fours and 15 sixes in his innings, which saw him score his last 151 runs from just 56 balls.

The left-handed opener was finally caught behind by England captain Thomas Rew off Manny Lumsden to leave India on 251-3 in the 26th over. They closed their 50 overs on 411-9.

England launched a spirited attempt at making the runs, with opener Ben Dawkins making 66 and middle-order batter Caleb Falconer striking a sublime 115 from 67 balls.

Falconer was the last man out, superbly caught by Khilan Patel, with England all out for 311 in 40.2 overs and India winning the title for the sixth time.

"I had faith in my skills that I could contribute in big games, and today it happened," said Suryavanshi, who was named player of the match and player of the tournament, having finished with 439 runs in seven innings at 62.71.

With AFP Inputs