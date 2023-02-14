South Africa vs New Zealand, Women's T20 World Cup Live Score Updates: Chloe Tryon top scoed with 40 while Nadine de Klerk scored 28 to take South Africa to 132/6 against New Zealand in the Women's T20 World Cup encounter. For New Zealand, Edem Carsen and Lea Tahuhu took two wickers each. South Africa started the tournament with a 3-run loss to Sri Lanka, while New Zealand were outplayed by Australia in their opening match. The White Ferns lost their first game by a big margin of 97 runs. Their net run rate is -4.850 and they hold the bottom spot in the five-team table. On the other hand, South Africa Women have a net run rate of -0.150. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Here are the Live Updates of the Women's T20 World Cup match between South Africa and New Zealand, straight from Boland Park, Paarl:

