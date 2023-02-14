Story ProgressBack to home
South Africa vs New Zealand, Women's T20 World Cup Live Score Updates: Tryon, De Klerk Take South Africa to 132/6 vs New Zealand
SA vs NZ, Women's T20 World Cup Match Live: South Africa started the tournament with a 3-run loss to Sri Lanka, while New Zealand were outplayed by Australia in their opening match.
SA vs NZ, Women's T20 WC Live: Sune Luus-led South Africa eye first win.© AFP
South Africa vs New Zealand, Women's T20 World Cup Live Score Updates: Chloe Tryon top scoed with 40 while Nadine de Klerk scored 28 to take South Africa to 132/6 against New Zealand in the Women's T20 World Cup encounter. For New Zealand, Edem Carsen and Lea Tahuhu took two wickers each. South Africa started the tournament with a 3-run loss to Sri Lanka, while New Zealand were outplayed by Australia in their opening match. The White Ferns lost their first game by a big margin of 97 runs. Their net run rate is -4.850 and they hold the bottom spot in the five-team table. On the other hand, South Africa Women have a net run rate of -0.150. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Here are the Live Updates of the Women's T20 World Cup match between South Africa and New Zealand, straight from Boland Park, Paarl:
Match 7, ICC Women's T20 World Cup, South Africa, 2023, Feb 13, 2023
Play In Progress
SA-W
132/6 (20.0)
NZ-W
18/3 (4.5)
Boland Park, Paarl
South Africa Women won the toss and elected to bat
CRR: 3.72
Batsman
Amelia Kerr
10* (12)
Sophie Devine
0 (1)
Bowler
Marizanne Kapp
5/1 (1)
Ayabonga Khaka
5/0 (0.5)
OUT! c Sinalo Jafta b Marizanne Kapp.
This is full and on off. Plimmer takes the charge and hits but finds cover.
On the hips, this is pulled behind square leg for one.
On middle, punched to mid on.
FOUR! That will release some pressure! Full and outside off, Kerr drives it crisply through covers.
Outside off, Plimmer works it to point. Top class from Mlaba.
A single! Tossed up on off, dropped to cover for a quick single.
Flighted outside off, Kerr drives it to point.
Slower and outside off, Kerr slaps it to point.
Outside off, Kerr keeps it out.
OUT! GONE! Nonkululeko Mlaba gets the other openers and she is on a roll! An arm ball, flatter and angles around off, fractionally stays low. Bates opens her body to pull but misses and it hits the stumps. Big, big wicket this.
Full and outside off, driven straight to point.
On a length and on middle. Plimmer flicks in the gap to square leg for two.
This is very full and close to the off pole. Plimmer looks to drive but gets beaten on the outside edge.
On off, kept out.
FOUR! First off the chase! Short in length and outside off, Plimmer pulls it over mid on for a boundary.
On a length and outside off, Plimmer punches it to cover.
Slower, full, outside off, Bates punches it to point.
New Zealand Women are underway! On middle, Plimmer sweeps it to deep square leg for one.
Short and outside off, Plimmer pulls it to mid on.