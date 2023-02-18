IND-W vs ENG-W, Women's T20 World Cup Live Updates: India square off against England in a crunch Women's T20 World Cup game at St George's Park in Gqeberha. As things stand, England sit top of Group B with two wins from two matches, while India are second, only behind on net run-rate. A win would effectively take India into the knock-out stage of the Women's T20 World Cup. With India's top-order yet to fire on all cylinders, wicketkeeper-batter Richa Ghosh has stepped up with crucial contributions in both games. The focus, however, will be on the form of Smriti Mandhana, who had missed the opening game against Pakistan and failed to impress in the previous match against the West Indies. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Here are the Live Updates of the Women's T20 World Cup match between India and England from St George's Park in Gqeberha

Get alerts for live updates Turn on notifications to receive alerts as stories develop in real-time. You can manage alerts in your app's settings. Toggle

Featured Video Of The Day

IPL 2023 Schedule Announced: 52-Day Event To Be Played Across 12 Venues