India will take on England in the final of the ongoing 2022 U19 World Cup at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua, on Saturday, February 5. While India overpowered Australia in the second semi-final on Wednesday, England had edged Afghanistan in the first semi-final earlier this week. India will eye a record-extending fifth U19 World Cup title after suffering defeat in the final of the last edition to Bangladesh. England, on the other hand, are in the final just for the second time, having lifted the title back in their first attempt in 1998.

When will the U19 World Cup final between India and England be played?

The U19 World Cup final between India and England will be played on Saturday, February 5.

Where will the U19 World Cup final between India and England be played?

The U19 World Cup final between India and England will be played at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North South, Antigua.

What time will the U19 World Cup final between India and England begin?

The U19 World Cup final between India and England will start at 06:30 PM IST (Toss time: 06:00 PM IST).

Which TV channels will broadcast the U19 World Cup final between India and England?

The U19 World Cup final between India and England will be broadcasted live on Star Sports Network.

Where to watch online live streaming of the U19 World Cup final between India and England?

The U19 World Cup final between India and England will be streamed live on the Hotstar app

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)