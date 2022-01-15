India Under 19 vs South Africa Under 19 Live Score: Toss Delayed Due To Rain
U19 World Cup 2022, IND U19 vs SA U19 Score Updates: The toss between Ind U19 vs SA U19 has been delayed due to rain at the Providence Stadium in Guyana.
India U19 vs South Africa U19 Live Score: The toss between Ind U19 vs SA U19 has been delayed due to rain in Guyana. India's next generation of cricketers will get their first taste of the limelight when they take on South Africa in their opening match of the ICC Under 19 World Cup against South Africa at the Providence in Guyana on Saturday. Led by captain Yash Dhull, who is already pitted as the one for the future mainly due to his performance in the Vinoo Mankad Trophy, India U19 team, like every other edition, are one of the favourites to lift the U19 World Cup 202. India have won the title a record four times and were the runner-ups last time around. Experts believe this year too they have the team to repeat their success. Apart from Dhull, one should have their eyes on Harnoor Singh, Shaik Rasheed, Nishant Sindhu, Vasu Vats. (LIVE SCORECARD)
India U19 Squad: Harnoor Singh, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Shaik Rasheed, Yash Dhull(c), Aaradhya Yadav, Nishant Sindhu, Dinesh Bana(w), Kaushal Tambe, Ravi Kumar, Siddarth Yadav, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Manav Parakh, Aneeshwar Gautam, Raj Bawa, Vasu Vats, Vicky Ostwal, Garv Sangwan
South Africa U19 Squad: Ethan John Cunningham, Valintine Kitime, Dewald Brevis, GJ Maree, George Van Heerden(w/c), Andile Simelane, Mickey Copeland, Matthew Boast, Liam Alder, Aphiwe Mnyanda, Kwena Maphaka, Asakhe Tshaka, Jade Smith, Kaden Solomons, Joshua Stephenson
ICC U19 World Cup 2022 India Under 19 vs South Africa Under 19 Live Score Updates From The Providence Stadium In Guyana
- 18:06 (IST)Toss has been delayed due to rain - Ind U19 vs SA U19The toss has been delayed due to rain
It has stopped raining in Guyana and covers are coming off but the toss has been delayed.— Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) January 15, 2022
Next inspection at 8:45 local time.#U19CWC | #INDvSA pic.twitter.com/O4E3yrC0I7
- 17:58 (IST)Hello and welcome to ICC U19 World Cup 2022 Match 4 Btw India U19 - South Africa U19 !Hello and welcome to the ICC U19 World Cup 2022 from the West IndiesIndia U19 team takes on South Africa U19 in Match 4 at the Providence Stadium in GuyanaLed by captain Yash Dhull, who is already pitted as the one for the future mainly due to his performance in the Vinoo Mankad Trophy, India U19 team, like every other edition, are one of the favourites to lift the U19 World Cup 202India have won the title a record four times and were the runner-ups last time aroundExperts believe this year too they have the team to repeat their success.Apart from Dhull, one should have their eyes on Harnoor Singh, Shaik Rasheed, Nishant Sindhu, Vasu Vats