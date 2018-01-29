When And Where To Watch, India vs Pakistan, U-19 World Cup Semi-Final, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online
How to watch India vs Pakistan U-19 World Cup semi-final. Read all about live coverage and match action from Hagley Oval, Christchurch, New Zealand on January 30.
Riding on Shubhman Gill's gritty 86 and Abhishek Sharma's all-round performance, India on Friday thrashed Bangladesh by 131 runs in the quarterfinal of the ICC Under-19 World Cup held at Queenstown. With that win, India will now face arch-rivals Pakistan in the semi-final of the tournament on January 30. Earlier, three-time champions India thumped Australia, Papua New Guinea and Zimbabwe to top Group B. While India face Pakistan in the semi-finals, Australia have already booked their spot in the final by beating Afghanistan in the other semi-final.
When will the under-19 world cup semi-final between India and Pakistan be played?
The under-19 world cup semi-final between India and Pakistan will be played on January 30.
Where will the under-19 world cup semi-final between India and Pakistan be played?
The under-19 world cup semi-final between India and Pakistan will be played at Hagley Oval, Christchurch, New Zealand.
How do I watch under-19 world cup semi-final between India and Pakistan live?
The under-19 world cup semi-final between India and Pakistan will be broadcast live on Star Sports network.
What time does the live coverage of the under-19 world cup semi-final between India and Pakistan start?
The live broadcast of the under-19 world cup semi-final between India and Pakistan will start at 03:00 AM IST.
Where can you follow the under-19 world cup semi-final between India and Pakistan online?
The under-19 world cup semi-final between India and Pakistan can be streamed online on Hotstar.com. For live scores, updates, and analysis, you can follow sports.ndtv.com.