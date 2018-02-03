Under-19 World Cup: From Sachin To Sehwag, Wishes Pour In For Victorious India Colts

Manjot Kalra emerged as the man for the big occasion, scoring a sublime 101 not out off 102 balls to guide India to their fourth Under-19 World Cup title after an eight-wicket rout of Australia in the final on Saturday. After the historic win, cricketers took to social media and applauded the Prithvi Shaw-led team's effort. Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar posted a video message on his Twitter handle and wrote: "With great team work, big dreams work. Congratulations to our World Champions!! We are proud of you. A big congratulations to Rahul and Paras for their guidance".
WITH GREAT TEAM WORK, BIG DREAMS WORK. Congratulations to our WORLD CHAMPIONS!! We are proud of you. A big congratulations to Rahul and Paras for their guidance. #ICCU19CWC #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/w0heorY8g6— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) February 3, 2018
With a fourth crown, India surpassed Australia in the race for most U-19 World Cup titles. Prior to the final, India and Australia were locked at three titles each.
Here's how other cricketers lauded the young bloods.
What a win for the U19 boys, take it as a stepping stone; Long long way to go! Enjoy the moment! ???? @BCCI #U19CWC pic.twitter.com/D8mGdakxZu— Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) February 3, 2018
Every Indian is delighted, all credit to Rahul Dravid for committing himself to these young kids ,and a legend like him deserves to lay his hands on the WC. Only Fitting. #INDvAUS— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) February 3, 2018
Congratulations to the Indian team on dominating the #U19WorldCup and being the deserved champions. Everyone stood up and maintained the intensity throughout the tournament. Truly memorable win. Cherish and soak in this moment. #INDvAUS— VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) February 3, 2018
Well Done, India. So proud. So happy for Dravid. This is not just a win...this is the story of Indian dominance throughout the tournament. ?????????? ?? #INDvAUS #U19CWC— Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) February 3, 2018
Congratulations boys. Dominated throughout the tournament. Special shoutout to Rahul Dravid sir. Can't have a better mentor #FutureStars #Champions— Yuzvendra Chahal (@yuzi_chahal) February 3, 2018
Great work by the U-19 team to remain undefeated in the World Cup. Truly deserving winners. Your work has just begun, enjoy this moment!— Suresh Raina (@ImRaina) February 3, 2018
A special shoutout to #RahulDravid who has continuously worked hard behind the scenes to help this team achieve its true potential. #ICCU19CWC
Congratulations to the young lads on winning #U19CWC! Fantastic performances all around. #INDvAUS— Anil Kumble (@anilkumble1074) February 3, 2018
Congrats to the Indian team on winning the ICC Inder 19 World Cup, they have been ruthless and professional through the tournament. It's a proud feeling and well done ???? to the entire team and the support staff. #ICCU19CWC— Ashwin Ravichandran (@ashwinravi99) February 3, 2018
The team's performance was also a fitting tribute to coach Rahul Dravid, who finally got his hands on a World Cup trophy.
Under Dravid, the side had finished runner-up in the 2016 edition in Bangladesh.
India's previous title came in Australia six years ago when the Unmukt Chand-led team beat the hosts in the final.
The Virat Kohli-led side was victorious in 2008 while Mohammed Kaif was captain when India triumphed way back in 2000.