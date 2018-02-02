Rohit Sharma Has A Special Message For India U-19 Team Ahead Of Final vs Australia

India's ODI vice-captain Rohit Sharma on Friday extended wishes for the under-19 team on behalf of the senior squad. The India under-19 team will take on Australia in the final of the ICC Under-19 World Cup on Saturday. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shared a minute-long video of India's limited-overs skipper on their official Twitter account. "The #MenInBlue are rooting for the #BoysInBlue all the way from South Africa #U19CWC", BCCI captioned the video.

Rohit heaped praises on the under-19 team for their stupendous performances in the run-up to the final against Australia.



"Throughout the Test series, we have been following their journey till the final. They have played some really good cricket", he said

Rohit also stressed on the importance of under-19 coach Rahul Dravid. "We always thought this team has something special in them with Rahul Dravid being the coach. Every game they have played they have destroyed the opposition", he said.