ICC Under-19 World Cup 13 Jan 18 to 03 Feb 18

Rohit Sharma Has A Special Message For India U-19 Team Ahead Of Final vs Australia

Updated: 02 February 2018 15:50 IST

India are on the verge of their 4th Under-19 World Cup title.

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have had a prolific year with the bat © AFP

India's ODI vice-captain Rohit Sharma on Friday extended wishes for the under-19 team on behalf of the senior squad. The India under-19 team will take on Australia in the final of the ICC Under-19 World Cup on Saturday. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shared a minute-long video of India's limited-overs skipper on their official Twitter account. "The #MenInBlue are rooting for the #BoysInBlue all the way from South Africa #U19CWC", BCCI captioned the video.

Rohit heaped praises on the under-19 team for their stupendous performances in the run-up to the final against Australia.
 
"Throughout the Test series, we have been following their journey till the final. They have played some really good cricket", he said

Rohit also stressed on the importance of under-19 coach Rahul Dravid. "We always thought this team has something special in them with Rahul Dravid being the coach. Every game they have played they have destroyed the opposition", he said.

"Fast bowling has been brilliant. Hope they do the same in the final. Entire Indian cricket team is watching them play here, on behalf of the full squad we can hope they can bring the cup back to India", he added.
 
The India under-19 team rode on a stellar unbeaten century knock by Shubman Gill in the semi-finals against Pakistan. India thrashed their neighbours by 203 runs to enter the finals.

Highlights
  • India U-19 team brushed their opponents aside with commanding victories
  • Rohit Sharma extended wishes to the u-19 team ahead of final
  • India play Australia in the u-19 final on Saturday
