ICC U-19 World Cup, India vs Zimbabwe: Shubman Gill Recreates Virat Kohli's Short-Arm Jab Six

Shubman Gill remained unbeaten on 90 vs Zimbabwe in the U-19 World Cup. © BCCI

Shubman Gill's quickfire 90 off 59 balls helped India crush Zimbabwe by 10 wickets in a Group B clash to maintain their all-win record at the ICC U-19 World Cup on Friday. Gill's innings included 13 boundaries and a six. Gill played some exquisite shots during his knock, but one stroke in particular stood out. In the 14th over of the match, the stylish right-hander smoked Nkosilathi Nungu for a six over mid-wicket with a short-arm jab. In a sense, Gill reproduced the short played by Virat Kohli in an ODI against England last year. In the 34th over, the Delhi batsman executed a breathtaking piece of skill to hit Chris Woakes for a six. The right-arm pacer's short of length ball was dispatched over the cow corner with a short-arm jab.

Virat Kohli invents short-arm jab & Shubman Gill reproduces it https://t.co/XA2iSUdbsk — Amit K (@amitkumar104) January 20, 2018

Powered by Gill's knock in their third match, the Indian boys finished the opening round at the top of Group B with six points after winning all their three matches.

Earlier in the day, left-arm spinner Anukul Sudhakar Roy spearheaded the Indian bowling effort with figures of 4/20.

India will face Bangladesh, who are second in Group C, in the quarter-finals.

Electing to bat first, Zimbabwe ran into trouble right at the start when opener Gregory Dollar was bowled by Indian fast bowler Shivam Mavi in the third over.

The other Zimbabwe opener Wesley Madhevere was then involved in two partnerships with Dion Myers and Milton Shumba.

The trio did their best to keep the Indian bowlers at bay, but struggled to keep the run rate going.

Once the three of them had returned to pavilion, the batsmen in Zimbabwe's middle and lower order were cleaned up by the Indian bowlers with four of them falling before reaching double figures.

Shumba was the highest scorer for Zimbabwe with 36 runs off 59 deliveries.

Apart from Roy, Arshdeep and Abhishek Sharma also bowled well, ending up with a couple of wickets each.

Desai and and Gill then put on an unbeaten opening stand of 155 runs to power the Indians to an easy victory.

Desai produced a steady 56 off 73 balls with eight boundaries an a six..