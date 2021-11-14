Australia and New Zealand will contest the 2021 T20 World Cup final at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday. This is the second time Australia will take part in the summit clash in T20 World Cups, having lost to England in the 2010 final in Bridgetown, Barbados. For New Zealand, this will be their maiden appearance in a T20 World Cup final. The Australians will once again look to opener David Warner, who has been the standout for the team with the bat in the ongoing tournament in the UAE and Oman. Warner, who had struggled in the past year or so, seems to be back to his menacing best and is leading Australia's charge towards a maiden T20 title.

With 236 runs to his name, Warner is currently the leading run-getter for Australia in the ongoing 2021 T20 World Cup. The swashbuckling left-hander needs just 30 more runs to have the most runs by an Australian in a single edition of a T20 World Cup.

He will surpass Matthew Hayden -- 265 runs in 2007 -- and Shane Watson -- 249 runs in 2012.

Warner has been head and shoulders above the rest of the Australian batters in the ongoing tournament. Apart from the former SRH captain, no other Australian batter has even crossed the 150-run mark in this year's competition.

Captain Aaron Finch is the next best with just 130 runs from six matches.

Warner has been in terrific form and his contributions at the top of the order has played a huge role in Australia reaching the final.

New Zealand will be wary of the Warner threat, and his exploits in Dubai will only make the Blackcaps more nervous.

The Australian has smashed 14 sixes at the Dubai International Stadium, which is second most by a batsman in T20Is. With two more sixes, he will surpass Pakistan's Shahid Afridi -- 15 sixes -- to have most sixes at the venue in T20Is.