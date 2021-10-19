Story ProgressBack to home
Oman vs Bangladesh Cricket Score T20 World Cup 2021 Match Live Updates: Bangladesh Aim For Comeback vs Confident Oman
T20 World Cup 2021 Live Score, OMN vs BAN: Bangladesh will take on Oman in their second match of the tournament at Al Amerat Cricket Ground in Al Amerat on Tuesday.
OMN vs BAN Live Score: Bangladesh will take on Oman in their second match of T20 World Cup 2021.© AFP
Bangladesh will take on Oman in their second match of the T20 World Cup 2021 at Al Amerat Cricket Ground in Al Amerat on Tuesday. Bangladesh are coming in this game low on confidence as they crashed to an unexpected loss against Scotland in their opening match of the tournament whereas Oman started their campaign with a 10-wicket win over Papua New Guinea (PNG). Oman are currently at top spot in Group B points table and if they win the Bangladesh clash they will be in a better situation to qualify for Super 12 stage. On the other side, it will become a must-win game for Bangladesh if Scotland beat PNG in the first match of the day. The top two teams from both Group A and B will seal their spot in Super 12s. (LIVE SCORECARD)
T20 World Cup Oman vs Bangladesh Live Score Updates Between Oman vs Bangladesh Straight From Al Amerat Cricket Ground, Al Amerat
Match 6, ICC World Twenty20, 2021, Oct 19, 2021
Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1), Oman
- 18:30 (IST)Hello And Welcome!Hello and welcome to the live blog of Oman vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2021 match. Bangladesh are coming in this game after a 6-run loss vs Scotland in their tournament opener while Oman won their first match by 10 wickets and sealed the top position in the points table.The match will start at 7:30 PM IST while the toss will be at 7:00 PM IST.
