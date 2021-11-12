Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday tweeted a message of support for the country's national cricket team after it went down to Australia by five wickets in a T20 World Cup semi-final in Dubai. Addressing captain Babar Azam and his team, former Pakistan captain Imran Khan wrote on Twitter that he had "faced similar disappointments on the cricket field". Pakistan, who had won all their five games in the Super 12 stage, were beaten by Australia in a closely-contested semi-final match on Thursday.

"To Babar Azam & the team: I know exactly how all of you are feeling right now bec I have faced similar disappointments on the cricket field. But you shd all be proud of the quality of cricket you played & the humility you showed in your wins. Congratulations Team Australia," Khan, who had led Pakistan to their only ODI World Cup triumph in 1992, wrote in his message.

To Babar Azam & the team: I know exactly how all of you are feeling right now bec I have faced similar disappointments on the cricket field. But you shd all be proud of the quality of cricket you played & the humility you showed in your wins. Congratulations Team Australia. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) November 11, 2021

Pakistan had posted a total of 176/4 from their 20 overs after being put to bat first by Australia on Thursday. Mohammad Rizwan and Fakhar Zaman both hit half-centuries as Pakistan posted a competitive total.

Shadab Khan's impressive bowling then reduced Australia to 96/5 in 12.2 overs. However, Marcus Stoinis and Matthew Wade then combined to guide the Aussies to victory with an over to spare.

Promoted

Wade hit an unbeaten 17-ball 41 while Stoinis remained not out on 40 from 31 deliveries as Australia sealed victory in the penultimate over.

Wade hit three consecutive sixes off Shaheen Afridi in the 19th over to pour cold water on Pakistan's title hopes.