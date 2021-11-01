India's hopes of reaching the semifinals of the 2021 T20 World Cup were dealt a major blow on Sunday when the Virat Kohli-led side slumped to its second straight defeat in the competition. Playing against New Zealand, India struggled to deal with the opposition bowlers and could only manage 110/7 in their 20 overs after being put in to bat first at the Dubai International Stadium. The Kane Williamson-led Blackcaps comfortably chased down the target with eight wickets and 33 balls to spare. After a resounding 10-wicket loss at the hands of arch-rivals Pakistan in their opening game, the loss to New Zealand left India fifth in Group 2, just above minnows Scotland on net run-rate.

Reacting to the game, former England captain Michael Vaughan criticised India's performance in the tournament so far.

"India could be on the way out of this #T20WorldCup .. the mindset & approach with all that talent so far has been so wrong #India," Vaughan wrote in a tweet while India were still batting.

"India are playing 2010 Cricket .. The game has moved on .. #T20WorldCup," he added in another tweet.

"Let's be honest ... For all the talent & depth in #India cricket they under achieved massively for years in white ball Cricket ... #Fact #T20WorldCup," Vaughan tweeted again.

"India should take a leaf out of all other countries ... Allow their players to play in other leagues around the World to gain experience ... #India #T20WorldCup," he added, referring to active Indian players not being allowed to pursue franchise cricket outside of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

India will next face Afghanistan in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.