Story ProgressBack to home
Afghanistan vs Scotland T20 World Cup 2021 Live Cricket Score: In-Form Afghanistan, Scotland Open Super 12 Campaign In Sharjah
T20 World Cup 2021 Live Score, AFG vs SCO: Afghanistan face Scotland in their Super 12 fixture of the ongoing tournament at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.
AFG vs SCO, T20 World Cup Score: Afghanistan will be aiming to seal a win against Scotland on Monday.© AFP
Afghanistan face Scotland in their first match of the Super 12 stage of the ongoing T20 World Cup at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Monday. The Afghans will be aiming to build on their fine form with focus being on captain Mohammad Nabi. The 36-year-old was in fine form in his side's warm-up match against West Indies. In the game, he bowled 22 dot balls out of 24 and only conceded two singles. The all-rounder also registered three wickets. Meanwhile, Scotland progressed from the qualification stage and topped Group B ahead of Bangladesh. Scotland will be relying a lot on bowler Josh Davey for the wickets. The seamer is currently in terrific form and registered eight wickets in three fixtures. (LIVE SCORECARD)
T20 World Cup 2021: Afghanistan vs Scotland, Live Cricket Updates And Score From Sharjah Cricket Stadium
Super 12 - Match 17, ICC World Twenty20, 2021, Oct 25, 2021
Fantasy Tips
Get Teams
Match Yet To Begin
AFG
SCO
Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah
% chance to win
AFG 65%
SCO 35%
- 17:54 (IST)Hello and Welcome!Hello and welcome to the live updates of the Super 12 match between Afghanistan and Scotland in Sharjah. Scotland came through Round 1 to reach the Super 12 stage and will look to make an early statement in the tournament. Afghanistan, on the other hand, were one of the automatic qualifiers and will be favourites in this contest.
Topics mentioned in this article
Get the latest updates on T20 World Cup, check out the T20 World Cup Schedule and Live Score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more sports updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.