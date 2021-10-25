Afghanistan face Scotland in their first match of the Super 12 stage of the ongoing T20 World Cup at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Monday. The Afghans will be aiming to build on their fine form with focus being on captain Mohammad Nabi. The 36-year-old was in fine form in his side's warm-up match against West Indies. In the game, he bowled 22 dot balls out of 24 and only conceded two singles. The all-rounder also registered three wickets. Meanwhile, Scotland progressed from the qualification stage and topped Group B ahead of Bangladesh. Scotland will be relying a lot on bowler Josh Davey for the wickets. The seamer is currently in terrific form and registered eight wickets in three fixtures. (LIVE SCORECARD)

