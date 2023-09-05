South Africa batter Quinton de Kock is set to retire from the ODI format with the conclusion of Cricket World Cup 2023 in India. Cricket South Africa (CSA) shared the information while announcing the squad for the mega event. De Kock made his debut in the format in 2013. He has so far played 140 matches for South Africa, scoring 5966 runs at an average of 44.85 and a strike rate of 96.08. The southpaw has hit 17 centuries and 29 half-centuries. His highest score in the format is 178.

South Africa on Tuesday announced their 15-member squad for the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023. The team will be led by their regular ODI skipper Temba Bavuma.

A notable name in South Africa's World Cup mix is right-arm pacer Gerald Coetzee, who made his international debut earlier this year. In his two one-day international appearances to date, Coetzee has taken five wickets, including a three-wicket haul on his ODI debut.

The squad comprises experienced batters such as Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, Aiden Markram, David Miller, and Rassie van der Dussen.

The pace attack will be spearheaded by Kagiso Rabada and includes the likes of Anrich Nortje and Lungi Ngidi among other fast-bowling talents. South Africa boast outstanding spinners in Keshav Maharaj and Tabraiz Shamsi, who are well-equipped to excel in this role.

South Africa squad: Temba Bavuma (c), Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Sisanda Magala, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen.

(With ANI Inputs)