In criticising the Pakistan team's performance in the World Cup 2023, their former all-rounder Abdul Razzaq went overboard, making a controversial comment on Indian actress Aishwarya Rai. Along with Razzaq in the press conference, the likes of Umar Gul and Shahid Afridi were also present. While Gul and Afridi didn't make the comment, their refusal to condemn it during the presser left a bitter taste in the mouths of many, including Shoaib Akhtar. After criticising Gul and Afridi over their reaction to Razzaq's comment, Akhtar put forth another perspective in a fresh post on social media.

After the video of Razzaq's comment and Afridi, Gul's reaction went viral on social media, Akhtar slammed the trio. Later on, however, the Rawalpindi Express suggested that Afridi wasn't able to understand what Razzaq really said.

"I just had a word with @SAfridiOfficial. He called & said that he genuinely did not understand what was said otherwise he would have condemned it there & then.

I highly condemn the inappropriate joke/comparison made by Razzaq.

No woman should be disrespected like this.

People seated beside him should have raised their voice right away rather than laughing & clapping. — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) November 14, 2023

He has condemned it on TV as well and in clear words with me on the phone," Akhtar tweeted.

Earlier, Akhtar had tweeted: "I highly condemn the inappropriate joke/comparison made by Razzaq. No woman should be disrespected like this. People seated beside him should have raised their voice right away rather than laughing & clapping."

I highly condemn the inappropriate joke/comparison made by Razzaq.

No woman should be disrespected like this.

People seated beside him should have raised their voice right away rather than laughing & clapping. — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) November 14, 2023

Since the controversy spiraled, Razzaq has issued a clarification, apologising for his remarks. Even Afridi and Gul issued statements, saying they condemned what happened during the presser.