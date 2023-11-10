Former Pakistan all-rounder Mohammed Hafeez and ex-England captain Michael Vaughan recently had a battle on X, formerly known as Twitter, regarding the century of India batter Virat Kohli that came against South Africa. The ton in Cricket World Cup 2023 was a record equalling 49th ODI hundred for Kohli but Hafeez termed the India batter 'selfish' over that knock. Soon after his comment, Vaughan poked fun at Hafeez. Vaughan said that the former Pakistan player criticised the India star because he was clean bowled off Kohli's bowling during the T20 World Cup in 2012.

having already exchanged a few social media barbs with Vaughan, tt seems like Hafeez has taken an indirect jibe at Vaughan, continuing the banter.

"Talk sense to a fool and he calls u foolish...," wrote the former Pakistan all-rounder on X.

Talk sense to a fool and he calls u foolish…. — Mohammad Hafeez (@MHafeez22) November 9, 2023

In response, Vaughan wrote on X, "Just realised why you are so good at throwing out Tweets".

Earlier, former Indian cricket team batter Gautam Gambhir praised Virat Kohli for equalling Sachin Tendulkar's record of scoring 49 centuries in ODI cricket but also pointed out that his pacing could have spelt trouble for his side if the situation was a bit different.

Kohli looked in tremendous form during the Cricket World Cup 2023 match against South Africa but slowed down a bit while approaching his century. On a tricky surface, Kohli found it tough to deal in boundaries, especially towards the end of his knock. Gambhir felt the slowed pace with which Virat scored runs at the end, could've hurt India in the game.

The Rohit Sharma-led won the game against South Africa by a comfortable margin of 243 runs.