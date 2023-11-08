Experienced all-rounder Chris Woakes became England's joint leading wicket-taker alongside iconic pacer Ian Botham in World Cups following England's victory over the Netherlands in the ongoing tournament at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Wednesday. Woakes after playing a crucial hand with the bat came on to produce an economical spell claiming a single wicket in seven overs and conceding just 19 runs.

He dismissed dangerous batter Max ODowd for a score of 5 with a lengthy delivery which was chipped by the batter straight to Moeen Ali at mid-on.

With that wicket, Woakes claimed his 30th scalp in the World Cup going level with Botham who also has 30 wickets for England during his decorated career.

With 29 wickets right-arm pacer Phil Defreitas holds the second spot while James Anderson who still continues to put up performance for England in the Test format has claimed 27 wickets for the Three Lions in the World Cup.

Spinner Adil Rashid and pacer Mark Wood who are also a part of England's current World Cup squad have 24 wickets each.

After the game, Ben Stokes hailed Woakes for his exceptional performance and said, "He (Woakes) is a genuine all-rounder for us, he has been a great cricketer for England over the last 2-3 years and today he proved it."

Coming to the match, Ben Stokes' century and Moeen Ali's three-wicket haul helped England clinch 160 runs win against the Netherlands in the 40th match of the ODI World Cup 2023 at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune.

Dutch players displayed a disappointing performance in the game with both bat and ball against England. Whereas, England managed to seal their second win in the tournament.

After winning the toss, England opted to bat first and posted a total of 339/9. In reply, the Dutch team got off to a good start but failed to capitalise on those opportunities.

England's clinical bowling spell ended their innings on 179 runs ensuring a massive 160-run victory for England.