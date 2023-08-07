The Australian cricket team becomes the first one to announce its preliminary squad for the forthcoming ODI World Cup in India. Cricket Australia took to Twitter to release the list of 18-member team. The selected players will also take on South Africa and India in the assignments that have been scheduled before the mega event begins.

Among the notable absentees, Marnus Labuschagne is the biggest name. The batter has played 30 of Australia's 38 matches since his debut in January 2020, with an average of 31.37. It should also be noted that of the 18 members selected, only 15 will go into the World Cup.

Australia skipper Pat Cummins has a fractured wrist that will keep him out for six weeks. He is expected to join the ODI squad in South Africa for a preparatory series before reaching India where the Aussies will play the hosts in a 3-match series.

Another Australian paceman, Mitchell Starc, is presently nursing an injury but still has been picked for the Australia ODI series.

Presenting your 18-player squad for the 2023 ODI World Cup, as well as two lead-in series against South Africa and India! pic.twitter.com/h6jVWYJvMy — Cricket Australia (@CricketAus) August 7, 2023

Cummins has "an undisplaced fracture of his left radius which requires six weeks rehabilitation," said Australia's selection chair George Bailey after the squad announcement.

"We view a period of enforced rest for Pat as a positive ahead of this important World Cup campaign.

"There are still a number of games he could play before the World Cup which is more than enough for him to have a strong preparation," he further said.

Australia's ODI squad:Pat Cummins (c), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Tanveer Sangha, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa

