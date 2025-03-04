The cricketing fraternity hailed Team India and its mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy following their 44-run win over New Zealand in the ICC Champions Trophy final league stage game, helping India end their campaign on a perfect note with three wins in three. Chakravarthy's Dubai horror stories of the 2021 T20 World Cup finally met their redemption as he ripped through the Kiwi middle order to help India script a well-fought 44-run win, turning the match on its head from a position of 151/4 while defending 250 runs, bundling them out for 205 runs.

Legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar hailed half-centurion Shreyas Iyer and Varun Chakravarthy for their performances.

"@ShreyasIyer15 played an important innings, and @chakaravarthy29's spell made sure India stayed ahead. A good team win!" posted Sachin on his X handle.

India's World Cup-winning all-rounder Yuvraj Singh also congratulated the Men in Blue, calling Varun's spell a "game-changer."

"Tough wicket but a solid fight by the boys! Top knock by @ShreyasIyer15 under pressure! That's more of what I would like to see from him. And how good was @chakaravarthy29! Absolute game-changer! Held his nerve, outfoxed the batters and turned the game on its head when it mattered most. #KaneWilliamson fought hard, but @ImRo45 led with composure and spot-on tactics. A solid team effort on to the semis! #ChampionsTrophy2025 #CT2025 #IndVSNZ," he posted.

Former Indian cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar also hailed India's selection call to have Varun Chakravarthy as a fourth spinner on Dubai's helpful wicket.

"Brilliant selection call by India. To have the 4th spinner on this pitch. Especially when the 4th spinner is Varun!," posted Manjrekar on X.

Former England captain Michael Vaughan also hailed Team India, saying that he feels only Australia poses them a real challenge though he doubts it will happen on the Dubai pitches which have so far suited India's spin-heavy strategy.

"Whoever beats India wins .. Simple .. I think it's only the Aussies who could get them .. #ChampionsTrophy2025 but I very much doubt it on the Dubai pitch ..," posted Vaughan.

Former New Zealand head coach Mike Hesson said that the selection of Vaeun was a "smart one" by Team India and something he feared from NZ's point of view.

"Chakravarthy was a smart selection tonight by @BCCI in the conditions and one that I feared from a @BLACKCAPS point of view in the days leading up. Playing him under lights is even harder if you haven't faced him much before. Well bowled Varun," he posted.

Coming to the match, NZ won the toss and elected to bowl first. Indian top-order failed and Men in Blue were reduced to 30/3. A 98-run stand between Iyer (79) and Axar Patel (42 in 61 balls, with five fours and a six) brought India back into the game. However, the dismissal of Iyer and KL Rahul (23 in 29 balls, with a four) reduced India to 182/6. A 41-run stand between Ravindra Jadeja (16 in 20 balls, with a four) and Hardik Pandya (45 in 45 balls, with four boundaries and two sixes) helped India reach 249/9 in their 50 overs.

Matt Henry's pace worked well for the Kiwis as he picked 5/42 in his eight overs.

During the run-chase of 250 runs, the Kiwis kept losing wickets regularly. Kane Williamson (81 in 120 balls, with seven fours) kept the team in the fight, but spinner Varun Chakravarthy (5/42) unleashed a spin web that bamboozled the Kiwis' middle order. Kuldeep Yadav also took 2/56 in 9.3 overs, while Axar Patel, Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja took a wicket each.

