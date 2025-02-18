The high-profile ICC Champions Trophy is all set to begin, with Pakistan taking on New Zealand in the opening clash on February 19. However, the big encounter between India and Pakistan will unfold on February 23 in Dubai when the two arch-rivals go head-to-head in a rare face-off. The Indo-Pak clash also brings about some exciting personal contests. The likes of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Rizwan, Babar Azam, Mohammed Shami, etc. will all be looking to deliver the best possible for their respective sides.

When it comes to personal battles, the Virat Kohli vs Babar Azam debate has kept fans engaged for a long time. However, former Pakistan pacer Abdur Rauf Khan feels India skipper Rohit Sharma is way ahead of the duo when it comes to the current crop.

"Both are great players (Rauf said when asked about the Kohli vs Babar comparison). But in my opinion, Virat Kohli has no comparison. His class, consistency, and ability to perform under pressure set him apart. Babar Azam, when in form, is exceptional. But personally, my favourite batsman [batter] is Rohit Sharma. I believe Rohit is currently the best batsman [batter] in world cricket. He is way better than Virat and Babar," Rauf told the Times of India.

When asked about the two 'game-changing players' from India and Pakistan who can have a big impact, Rauf picked Hardik Pandya and Rohit Sharma from the Indian team. From Pakistan, he picked Mohammad Rizwan and Naseem Shah.

"For India, I would pick Hardik Pandya and Rohit Sharma. Pandya is a match-winner who can turn the game around with both bat and ball, while Rohit's experience in high-pressure games is invaluable. For Pakistan, Mohammad Rizwan is always a threat against India and has a great record in these encounters. The other key player, in my opinion, is Naseem Shah. He has been Pakistan's most consistent bowler lately, with great control over his line and length," he said.

Rauf surprisingly didn't mention Shaheen Shah Afridi in the list. When asked about the same, he said the pacer hasn't been seen at his peak since his knee injury.

"A couple of years ago, I would have definitely included Shaheen Shah Afridi. At his peak, he was one of the best fast bowlers, regularly clocking 145+ kmph and swinging the ball beautifully. But after his knee injury, he has lost pace, now bowling around 134-135 kmph and isn't swinging the ball as effectively. His bowling action has also changed post-injury, affecting his ability to take early wickets with the new ball. His strength was always his ability to move the ball in the air, which troubled top-order batsmen [batters] like Rohit Sharma. At the moment, though, he seems to be struggling, and I feel Naseem Shah is the more dangerous bowler for Pakistan," he said.