India wicket-keeper batter KL Rahul truly made the finisher's spot his own in the ODI format, courtesy of his performances in the Champions Trophy. Rahul displayed immaculate consistency as India clinched the Champions Trophy title without losing a single game in the tournament. Rahul, who is an opening batter by trait, had to fend off fierce competition from Rishabh Pant for the spot behind the stumps. However, Rahul proved with his performances why the team management backed him in the first place.

In an interview after the conclusion of the final, Rahul was asked about how 'fun' it was keeping wickets in the Champions Trophy, especially against India's spin quartet of Varun Chakravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel.

Speaking to Sanjana Ganesan, the wife of Indian cricket team's pace bowling icon Jasprit Bumrah, Rahul admitted that it was a tiresome job that he was given.

"Not fun, Sanjana! I have had to squat 200-250 times when these spinners are bowling," Rahul responded when Sanjana asked how much 'fun' he had while keeping for India's spinners.

Rahul said that there was no better feeling for him than winning the Champions Trophy title with the Indian team.

"I don't think there's a better feeling than this. I had said this in an interview a couple of months ago--that my entire focus from now on is to win as many titles as possible. God has put me in situations where I can win games for my team. I haven't always been able to do that, but that's the beauty of sport--you keep getting opportunities. If you stay humble, put your heart in the right place, train hard, and let your bat talk, God finds ways to bless you. That's all I can say. We work hard all year, throughout our careers, but moments like these are truly special." Rahul told Star Sports.