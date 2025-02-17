The Champions Trophy begins from Wednesday after a turbulent build-up that saw the tournament split between Pakistan and Dubai, and with England facing calls to boycott their match against Afghanistan. The event, regarded as second only to the World Cup in the one-day game, runs until March 9 and is the first global cricket tournament hosted by Pakistan in nearly three decades. India's matches will however be played in the United Arab Emirates after the sport's financial superpower refused to visit their neighbour over long-standing political tensions.

A month-long impasse ended in December when the International Cricket Council said that India would play their games in Dubai.

It raises the prospect of the final of the eight-nation showpiece taking place there, rather than in Pakistan, if India get that far -- a good chance given they are favourites to lift the trophy.

Arch-rivals India and Pakistan, who only face off in international competitions because of the politics, clash in Dubai on February 23 in the group phase.

England play Afghanistan three days later in Lahore in a match that has been met with a backlash in some quarters in Britain.

More than 160 British politicians called for a boycott in response to the Taliban government's ban on women in sport.

England Cricket Board chairman Richard Thompson vowed the match would go ahead, saying a "coordinated international response" by the cricket community would achieve more than unilateral action.

Advertisement

The Champions Trophy will be Pakistan's first ICC event since co-hosting the 1996 World Cup with India and Sri Lanka.

Karachi and Rawalpindi are the other Pakistani cities that will stage games.

Pakistan became a no-go area for foreign teams after the visiting Sri Lankan squad were attacked by gunmen in 2009, leaving eight people dead and wounding several touring players.

But with improved security across most of the country, international cricket returned to Pakistan in 2020.

Advertisement

India favourites

India, Pakistan, New Zealand and Bangladesh form Group A while Australia, England, Afghanistan and South Africa are in Group B.

Two teams from each group qualify for the semi-finals in Dubai and Lahore.

Pakistan are reigning champions, having defeated India in the final in 2017 at The Oval in London.

But it is two-time winners India who are favourites, with superstar batsman Virat Kohli hoping to overcome a poor run of form by his sky-high standards.

It could be the 36-year-old's last hurrah on the international stage, with captain Rohit Sharma also likely to retire after the tournament.

"India is playing superb all-round cricket and so are among the favourites for the Champions Trophy," former India skipper Sunil Gavaskar told AFP.

"The other teams, in my opinion, to watch out for are defending champions Pakistan, New Zealand and South Africa."

India will however be missing ace pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah.

Australia beat hosts India to win the one-day World Cup in 2023 but they are missing several key players.

Their formidable pace attack of Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood are all out.

Coupled with the sudden retirement from ODIs of Marcus Stoinis and injury to Mitchell Marsh -- both key all-rounders -- and Australia suddenly look vulnerable.

They were well beaten 2-0 in Sri Lanka in a two-match series last week. Sri Lanka failed to qualify for the Champions Trophy.

Pakistan will open the ninth edition of the Champions Trophy with a match against New Zealand in Karachi on Wednesday.

The co-hosts are unpredictable, as they showed in the last edition of the tournament, losing to India by 124 runs in the opening match before winning the final against them by 180 runs.

England go into the competition under a cloud, having been outclassed by India in both a T20 and one-day series in the lead-up.

With quality spinners led by Rashid Khan, Afghanistan are dangerous.

They shocked England, Pakistan and Sri Lanka in the 2023 ODI World Cup and reached the semi-finals of the Twenty20 World Cup last year.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)