Dubai's scorching heat and spin-friendly surface will play a crucial role as India and New Zealand lock horns in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 final at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday. With temperatures expected to hover around 32 degree Celsius, captains will have a tough call to make at the toss, as teams have preferred chasing under the afternoon sun. However, with minimal dew at the venue so far, batting first might not be a disadvantage if the team can put a competitive total on the board.

The Dubai pitch has proven to be a spinner's ally throughout the tournament, assisting turn and making stroke-play difficult once the ball softens. The Powerplay has been the best time to bat, with the new ball coming onto the bat nicely. But as the innings progresses, batters have had to take time to adjust to the sluggish nature of the surface. The final is expected to follow a similar pattern, making early aggression and middle-over consolidation key to success.

India, unbeaten in the tournament, will enter the summit clash high on confidence, having already defeated the Blackcaps in their group-stage encounter at the same venue last Sunday. However, New Zealand, under the leadership of Mitchell Santner, have been a thorn in India's side in ICC events, winning crucial knockout matches in the past.

The Kiwis will take heart from their dominant semifinal victory over South Africa and look to reverse their fortunes against the Men in Blue.

India's trump card with the ball will be mystery spinner Varun Chakaravarthy, who ran through the Kiwi batting order in their last meeting. However, having already faced him once, the Blackcaps will be better prepared to counter his deceptive variations.

On the other hand, New Zealand will bank on Santner's left-arm spin, which has troubled India in the past and could pose a serious threat to the middle order.

With the bat, Rohit Sharma's role at the top will be crucial for India. After a fiery knock against Bangladesh in the tournament opener, the Indian captain has struggled for form. Against New Zealand's well-rounded attack, a quick start from Rohit could put the Blackcaps on the backfoot early. Meanwhile, Santner, who turned the game in New Zealand's favour with a brilliant spell against South Africa in the semifinal, will be key to restricting India's aggressive batting lineup.

