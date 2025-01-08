Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) on Wednesday appointed former Pakistan cricketer Younis Khan as the mentor for the Afghan national team for the upcoming Champions Trophy 2025, starting on February 19. According to a release from ACB, the former cricketer will accompany Afghanistan during their conditioning and preparation camp in Pakistan, offering his mentorship services until the conclusion of the ICC tournament.

Younis had scored 10,099 runs at over 52 in 118 Tests; 7,249 runs in 265 ODIs and 442 runs in 25 T20Is. He has scored the most Test centuries (34) for Pakistan while his career-best 313 against Sri Lanka in Karachi in 2009 lifted him to the number one position in the ICC rankings.

Afghanistan Cricket Board, CEO, Naseeb Khan said that ACB is pleased to sign a contract with Younis Khan as interim mentor of the national team for Champions Trophy 2025. He also wished him luck for the crucial assignment.

"Since the Champions Trophy is being held in Pakistan, it was required to assign a talented and experienced player as mentor from the hosting country. We already had efficient experience with hosting countries' mentors in ODI World Cup 2023 and T20I World Cup 2024. Observing the conditions, therefore, we have appointed Younis Khan as mentor for our national team for the upcoming mega event and wish him best of the luck in his crucial assignment," Naseeb Khan was quoted in a release from ACB as saying.

The Champions Trophy is returning after more than seven years. The eight-team event will comprise 15 matches in the 50-over format and will be held across Pakistan and Dubai. The previous edition finalists, India and Pakistan, are scheduled to face on February 23 in Dubai.

Rawalpindi, Lahore, and Karachi will serve as the three venues in Pakistan, hosting the tournament. Each venue will stage three group matches, with Lahore hosting the second semi-final.

Lahore is set to host the final on March 9 unless India qualifies, in which case the final will be played in Dubai. Both the semi-finals and the final will have reserve days.

Pakistan will face New Zealand in the Group A opener in Karachi on February 19. The Dubai leg will begin the next day, with India taking on Bangladesh. Meanwhile, Afghanistan will kick off its voyage at Champions Trophy 2025 on February 21 against South Africa.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)