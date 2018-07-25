 
Women's Hockey World Cup 2018, India vs Ireland: When And Where To Watch, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online

Updated: 25 July 2018 16:24 IST

Ireland currently lead the Pool B standings with 3 points while India are placed third with just one point.

India women's team began their Hockey World Cup campaign with a 1-1 draw against England. © Hockey India

The Indian women's hockey team face Ireland in their second Pool B match of the Hockey Women's World Cup 2018 at the Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Stadium in London, England. While India drew 1-1 against hosts and World No.2 England in their opening match of the tournament, World No.16 Ireland started the tournament with a convincing 2-1 victory against World No.7 USA. Ireland currently lead the Pool B standings with 3 points and India are placed third with just one point. Ahead of their second Pool B match, India women's team captain Rani Rampal said that the team is prepared for the Ireland challenge.

When is the Women's Hockey World Cup 2018, India vs Ireland match?

The Women's Hockey World Cup 2018, India vs Ireland match will take place on July 26, 2018.

Where is the Women's Hockey World Cup 2018, India vs Ireland match?

The Women's Hockey World Cup 2018, India vs Ireland match will be played at Lee Valley Hockey & Tennis Centre, London.

What time does the Women's Hockey World Cup 2018, India vs Ireland match begin?

The Women's Hockey World Cup 2018, India vs Ireland match begins at 6:30 pm (IST).

Which TV channels will broadcast the Women's Hockey World Cup 2018, India vs Ireland match?

The Women's Hockey World Cup 2018, India vs Ireland match will be shown on Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD.

How do I watch online live streaming of the Women's Hockey World Cup 2018, India vs Ireland match?

The Women's Hockey World Cup 2018, India vs Ireland match live streaming will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live updates on sports.ndtv.com.

(All broadcast and streaming timings are as per information received from the host broadcasters)

Topics : India Women Hockey
Highlights
  • India are placed third with just one point in Pool B standings
  • Ireland currently lead the Pool B standings with 3 points
  • Captain Rani said the team is prepared for the Ireland challenge
