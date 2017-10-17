When And Where To Watch India vs South Korea, Asia Cup Hockey Match, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online

India play South Korea in their first match of the Asia Cup Hockey Super 4s stage.

An unbeaten India would start as overwhelming favourites against an under-performing but dangerous South Korea in their first match of the Super 4 stage in the 2017 Asia Cup hockey tournament on Wednesday. India, who finished the pool stages with an all-win record, looked the most dominating team in the tournament so far in all aspects of the game. South Korea, on the other hand, were far from impressive as they finished second in Pool B behind the ever-improving Malaysia. In terms of world rankings as well, the Indians start as favourites. While India are placed sixth in the world, Korea occupy the 13th spot.

When will the India vs South Korea Asia Cup hockey match be played?

The India vs South Korea Asia Cup hockey match will be played on October 18.

Where will the India vs South Korea Asia Cup hockey match be played?

The India vs South Korea Asia Cup hockey match will be played at the Maulana Bhashani National Hockey Stadium in Dhaka.

How do I watch the India vs South Korea Asia Cup hockey match live?

The India vs South Korea Asia Cup hockey match will be broadcast live on Star Sports 2 and Star Sports HD 2.

What time does the live coverage of the India vs South Korea Asia Cup hockey match start?

The live broadcast of the India vs South Korea Asia Cup hockey match will start at 17:00 IST.

Where can you follow the India vs South Korea Asia Cup hockey match online?

The India vs South Korea match can be live streamed online on www.hotstar.com. For live scores, updates, and analysis, you can follow sports.ndtv.com.