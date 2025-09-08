The Indian men's hockey team delivered a sensational performance on Sunday, defeating South Korea 4-1 in the Asia Cup Rajgir, Bihar 2025 final to lift the prestigious title. With this victory, India officially qualified for the 2026 Hockey World Cup, making the triumph even more special for the players. Former skipper Manpreet Singh expressed his delight after the win, praising the team's execution and focus on the big stage. "We are very happy. Whatever game plan we had, we executed it perfectly. We scored some really good field goals, and the team performed exceptionally well today. We gave South Korea very few chances, and whenever we got our opportunities, we converted them into goals," Manpreet said.

"Our only target was to qualify for the World Cup, and now our next focus will be on how we perform there. That is very important as it has been 50 years and we could not win a World Cup since then, this time we hope we win the World Cup and give our hundred per cent," he added.

Abhishek Nain, who was named the Player of the Tournament, credited the entire team for the victory.

"I feel happy, got the results of the hard work. It was pure team effort," Abhishek said.

Mandeep Singh dedicated the victory to the home crowd and the nation.

"Our main aim was to win the final and give this gift to India and the home fans. This win was very important for us," Mandeep said.

Meanwhile, Shilanand Lakra highlighted the significance of India securing their World Cup berth.

"This is a very happy moment for us as we qualified for the World Cup. We had this target for the year that we would qualify for the World Cup, and we will participate in the 2026 World Cup," Lakra said.

Following the Indian Men's Hockey Team's historic win at the Asia Cup Rajgir, Bihar 2025, Hockey India announced INR 3 lakh each to players and Rs 1.5 lakh to the support staff, as per a release from Hockey India.

Goals were scored by Dilpreet Singh (28',45'), Sukhjeet Singh (1') and Amit Rohidas (50').

The last time they won the Asia Cup was in 2017, Dhaka.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)