Sloppy defending cost the Indian men's hockey team dearly as it went down 3-4 to Argentina, slumping to its third consecutive defeat in the European leg of the FIH Pro League on Wednesday. India had earlier lost 1-2 and 2-3 against Olympic champions Netherlands. On Wednesday, the Indian defence were caught off guard by the Los Leones as they scored through skipper Matias Rey (3rd minute), Lucas Martinez (17th), Santiago Tarazona (34th) and Lucio Mendez (46th) to scure the win. India's goals were scored by skipper Harmanpreet Singh (12th, 33rd) and Abhishek (42nd).

After back-to-back defeats against Netherlands, the Indians started positively and had the better share of possession in the first quarter.

But it was Argentina who took the lead in the third minute through captain Matias Rey, courtesy an unforced error from Indian defender Amit Rohidas.

Trailing, India, however, pressed hard and dominated the remaining of the quarter and finally restored parity in the 12th minute when skipper Harmanpreet converted a penalty -- the team's first penalty corner -- as both the teams were locked 1-1 at the end of the first quarter.

Argentina, however, were the better side on display in the second quarter and took the lead again two minutes into the quarter when Martinez scored from top of the circle, courtesy again a defensive error from Rohidas.

While the Indians used the ariel ball to perfection, unforced errors and sloppy defending proved to be their undoing.

Three minutes after the change of ends, India equalised through a penalty stroke conversion by Harmanpreet, his second goal of the day.

But India's joy was shortlived as 60 seconds later another defensive lapse cost the Harmanpreet-led side dearly when Tarazona pounced upon a mistake to hand his side the lead again.

Argentina secured their first penalty corner soon but India defended stoutly.

India pressed hard and secured their second penalty corner in the 39th minute but failed to utilise the chance.

In the 42nd minute, Abhishek equalised for India, scoring from a rebound after Jarmanpreet Singh's initial shot from top of the circle was saved by Argentina goalkeeper Tomas Satiago.

But it was heartbreak for India 18 seconds into the final quarter when Mendez scored to hand his side the decisive lead, courtesy another defensive lapse from the Indian backline.

India had another chance to equalise when they were awarded a penalty corner in the 55th minute but wasted the opportunity.

With three-and-a-half-minutes remaining and trailing by a goal, India withdrew their goalkeeper for an extra field player but that move didn't yield any result.

India will again play Argentina in a return leg match on Thursday.

