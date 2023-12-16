The Indian men's hockey team produced a listless show to go down 2-7 against Olympic champions Belgium in their second match of the 5 Nations Tournament in Valencia, Spain on Saturday. Abhishek and Jugraj Singh were the two goal scorers for India. The first quarter saw Belgium off the blocks and running in no time scoring three quick goals, courtesy Cedric Charlier (1'), Alexander Hendrickx (10') and Thibeau Stockbroekx (13') to put India on the backfoot. Belgium further extended the lead after another goal from Thibeau Stockbroekx (16') early in the second quarter. Abhishek (18') scored a field goal for India but it was followed by another goal from Tom Boon (26') as India were left trailing 1-5.

Close to the end of the second quarter, Jugraj Singh (27') converted a penalty corner for India as the score read 5-2 in favour of Belgium at half-time.

No goals were scored in the third quarter despite both the teams applying constant pressure on each other.

Boon (46') converted a penalty corner early in the fourth quarter to extend the lead for Belgium by four goals before Hendrickx (53') followed it up later on with another goal.

The Indians were unable to convert the two penalty corners they were awarded in the final quarter as the match ended with them losing 2-7.

India will next play Germany on December 19.