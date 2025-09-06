India vs China LIVE Streaming, Hockey Asia Cup Super 4: India take on China in a crucial Super 4s clash in the hockey Asia Cup 2025. It is the final clash in the Super 4s for India, and a draw will ensure qualification to the final of the tournament. India lead the Super 4s so far, having beaten Malaysia and drawn against South Korea. Now, Harmanpreet Singh and co. face a rematch against China, having beaten them 4-3 in a thrilling group stage match earlier in the tournament. If India lose, they could be at threat of not making it to the final.

India vs China LIVE Streaming, Hockey Asia Cup 2025 LIVE Telecast: Check Where and How to Watch

When will the India vs China, Asia Cup 2025 Hockey Super 4 match take place?

The India vs China, Asia Cup 2025 Hockey Super 4 match will take place on Saturday, September 6 (IST).

Where will the India vs China, Asia Cup 2025 Hockey Super 4 match be held?

The India vs China, Asia Cup 2025 Hockey Super 4 match will be held at the Bihar Sports University Hockey Stadium in Rajgir, Bihar, India.

What time will the India vs China, Asia Cup 2025 Hockey Super 4 match start?

The India vs China, Asia Cup 2025 Hockey Super 4 match will start at 7:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will show the live telecast the India vs China, Asia Cup 2025 Hockey Super 4 match?

The India vs China, Asia Cup 2025 Hockey Super 4 match will be televised live on the Sony Sports network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the India vs China, Asia Cup 2025 Hockey Super 4 match?

The India vs China, Asia Cup 2025 Hockey Super 4 match will be live streamed SonyLIV app and website.

(All details are as per information provided by the broadcaster)