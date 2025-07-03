Pakistan's hockey team will not be stopped from competing in next month's Asia Cup in India, a sports ministry source said on Thursday. The tournament is scheduled to be held in Rajgir, Bihar India from August 29 to September 7. The sports ministry has already got permission from Ministry of Home Affairs and Ministry of External Affairs, sources told NDTV. "Pakistan is more than willing to come," said a Hockey India source. If Pakistan hockey team indeed comes for the Asia Cup, it will be one of the first sports team arrivals from across the border after Operation Sindoor.

After the Pahalgam attack in April, that resulted in the loss of 26 lives, relations between India and Pakistan took a downward spiral. The tensions heightened in May when India launched Operation Sindoor. Drone attacks followed. Several Pakistan YouTube channels and social media accounts were also banned in India.

"We are not against any team competing in India in a multi-national competition. But bilateral is different," a source told news agency PTI. "International sports demands that we cannot back out from competing. Russia and Ukraine are at war but they show up at multi-national events," he added.

On a query whether India will be allowed to play against Pakistan in the Asia Cup of cricket in September, the source said, "The BCCI is yet to reach out on this. We will address this when they approach us."

According to Hockey India sources, permission was sought for the Asia Cup and the Junior World Cup to allow the Pakistan teams in the country.