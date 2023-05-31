The Indian hockey team produced a dominant performance to outclass South Korea 9-1 and enter the final of the Junior Asia Cup in Oman on Wednesday. In the title clash on Thursday, India will meet the winner of the second semifinal between Malaysia and Pakistan. Dhami Boby Singh led the way for India with a hat-trick, and was declared the Player of the Match at the Salalah Sports Complex.

While Dhami found the net in the 31st, 39th and 55th minutes, it was Lakra Sunit who opened the scoring for India with his 13th minute strike.

In the 19th minute, Hundal Araijeet Singh doubled the lead before Dhami got into the act.

Angad Bir Singh and Uttam Singh scored in the 34th and 38th minute respectively as India led 6-0 by the end of the third quarter in what was turning out to be a thoroughly one-sided match.

The Koreans found their only goal through Keonyeol Hwang in the 46th minute, as the Indian juggernaut continued in the remaining minutes of the game.

Vishnukant Singh made it 7-1 when he found the net in the 51st minute, which was India's first strike in the fourth and final quarter.

Barely two minutes after Dhami completed a fine hat-trick and with just three minutes left in the match, India rounded off the tally with a goal from Sharda Nand Tiwari.