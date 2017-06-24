 
Hockey World League Semi-Final: India Crush Pakistan 6-1, Face Canada Next In 5th-6th Place Match

Updated: 24 June 2017 18:27 IST

The win is India's second in a row over Pakistan in the tournament after a 7-1 result in their first match. The Indians will take on Canada in the 5th-6th place match on Sunday.

Ramandeep Singh scored a brace for India vs Pakistan. © Hockey India

India continued to torment Pakistan in the Hockey World League Semi-Final, hammering the arch-rivals 6-1 in a 5th-8th place classification match on Saturday.

Ramandeep Singh (8th, 28th) and Mandeep Singh (27th and 59th) struck a brace each while Harmanpreet (36th) sounded the board in the third quarter in India's comprehensive victory in the match. Talwinder Singh (27th) was the other goal-scorer for India.

Pakistan pulled one back through Ajaz Ahmad (41st) in the third quarter.

The first quarter belonged to India with play mostly restricted to the Pakistan half. Ramandeep put India ahead in the eighth minute when his reverse flick beat the Pakistan custodian.

Akashdeep had a chance to double the lead four minutes later but it went abegging. He received a pass from Ramandeep, ran into the circle alone and had only the goalkeeper to beat but could not control the ball and ended up missing the goal.

Talwinder though did not make the mistake in giving India their second goal as he deflected a rasping cross from Pardeep Mor from the right.

India took the game away from the arch-rivals in the second quarter with three strikes that handed India a 4-0 cushion at half time.

Pakistan had hardly come to terms with the onslaught when Mandeep (27th) struck from the left flank as he lobbed the ball past the goalkeeper and the ball hit the bar before crossing the line.

Leaving the Pakistani team in complete disarray, Ramandeep struck for a second time. SV Sunil sent a pass into the 'D' and a fully stretched Ramandeep just had to connect to send the ball into the goal.

Harmanpreet converted a short corner to make it 5-0. Ahmad reduced the deficit, taking full advantage of a rare defensive slip by the Indians.

Topics : India Mens Hockey Pakistan Mens Hockey Hockey
Topics : India Mens Hockey Pakistan Mens Hockey Hockey
Highlights
  • India beat Pakistan 6-1
  • Ramandeep Singh scored a brace for India
  • India play Canada next
