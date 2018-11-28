Hockey World Cup 2018, India vs South Africa: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming

The Indian men's hockey team has shown signs in the recent past that it can compete with the best in world and regain its lost glory. Last month, India had completely dominated the Asian Champions Trophy, only to share the title with Pakistan after rain washed away the tournament final. India were the only unbeaten side in the tournament. Recent performances have raised hopes of the Indian team ending its agonising 43-year wait for a world title. And with the Hockey World Cup 2018 being played in Bhubaneswar, the expectations have soared.

The Indian men's team has won eight Olympic gold medals but have only one world title, which came way back in 1975 when Ajit Pal Singh led the country to glory.

In the last 10 editions since India's maiden triumph in 1975, the country's best performance has been a lowly fifth-place finish at the 1982 edition.

But with India, who are ranked fifth in the world, showing massive signs of improvement, there is hope again.



When is the Hockey World Cup 2018 India vs South Africa match?

The Hockey World Cup 2018 India vs South Africa match will be played on November 28, 2018.

Where will the Hockey World Cup 2018 India vs South Africa match be played?

The Hockey World Cup 2018 India vs South Africa match will be played at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar.

What time does the Hockey World Cup 2018 India vs South Africa match begin?

The Hockey World Cup 2018 India vs South Africa match will begin at 19:00 hrs IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Hockey World Cup 2018 India vs South Africa match?

The Hockey World Cup 2018 India vs South Africa match will be telecast on Star Sports Network. Along with that, Doordarshan also has the broadcasting rights.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Hockey World Cup 2018 India vs South Africa match?

The live streaming will happen on the official YouTube channel of International Hockey Federation (FIH). The live streaming will also happen on Hotstar. For live updates, you can follow sports.ndtv.com.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per information received from the host broadcasters)