The Indian junior men's hockey team defeated arch-rival Pakistan with a 5-3 scoreline in the high-scoring final of the Men's Junior Asia Cup in Muscat, Oman on Wednesday to successfully defend their title. Hockey India has announced a cash reward of Rs 2 lakh for each player and Rs 1 lakh to each support staff for their impeccable title defence and dominating performances in the Men's Junior Asia Cup. Araijeet Singh Hundal (4', 18', 47', 54') showed top form for India and Dilraj Singh (19') scored a brace to join him on the scoresheet. On the other hand, Pakistan's Captain Shahid Hannan (3') and Sufyan Khan (30', 39') tried their utmost to keep their team in the final for the majority of the game.

India has now lifted the trophy in this tournament a record five times, including their previous triumphs in 2023, 2015, 2008 and 2004.

While India were settling into the game, Pakistan's Captain Shahid Hannan pounced on a stray ball in the shooting circle and beat Bikramjeet Singh in a one-on-one to steal a goal for Pakistan.

India responded immediately by earning a penalty corner (PC) and Araijeet Singh Hundal unleashed a powerful drag flick to the right top corner to restore parity in the final. Both teams went on to trade circle entries but couldn't find the back of the net till the end of the first quarter.

Within three minutes of the second quarter, India were awarded another penalty corner and Araijeet stepped up again, finding the gap between Pakistan's goalkeeper Muhammad Janjua and the post-man with a thunderous drag flick to give India the lead.

Following this, the Indian forwards relentlessly pressured Pakistan's defence. Soon, Dilraj weaved past two defenders on the left wing and struck the board, extending India's lead to 3-1. Although Pakistan mounted occasional attacks on the Indian goal and earned a penalty corner as the first half came to a close, Sufyan Khan showcased his drag-flicking skills, beating Bikramjit Singh in goal to make it 3-2.

Araijeet created two chances in quick succession as the third quarter began but Pakistan's goalkeeper Muhammad Janjua pulled out amazing saves on both occasions to keep Pakistan in the match. Both teams went back and forth until Sufyan Khan, with six minutes left in the quarter, flicked the ball into the Indian goal from a penalty corner and ensured Pakistan headed into the last quarter, level on score.

As soon as the last quarter began, India seized the initiative. Manmeet Singh skillfully manoeuvred past his marker and found an unmarked Araijeet in front of the goal, who deflected the ball into the goal to restore India's lead and complete his hat-trick. With ten minutes to go, Zikriya Hayat embarked on a counter-attack, but Indian goalie Prince Deep Singh rushed out to avert any further danger.

With six minutes left in the game, India earned a penalty corner and employed a variation to free up Araijeet, who smashed the ball into the top right corner with his flick, making it 5-3 for India. As the game headed to a close, Hannan Shahid carved out a significant goal-scoring opportunity, but Prince Deep stood firm in goal, swatting away the attempt and sealing India's victory.

