Hockey India on Friday congratulated the Indian Men's Hockey Team goalkeeper PR Sreejesh for earning his 300th International cap. The goalkeeper, who hails from Kizhakkambalam, Kerala, achieved the feat during India's semifinal match of the Hero Asian Champions Trophy Chennai 2023 against Japan at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium, Chennai. India have been unbeaten so far at the ongoing Hero Asian Champions Trophy Chennai 2023, winning their first game 7-2 against China, drawing 1-1 against Japan in their second match, beating Malaysia 5-0, winning against South Korea 3-2, and then beating arch-rivals Pakistan 4-0.

Sreejesh, who has featured in all five games so far, has played an important role in guarding the goalpost during the tournament.

The 34-year-old goalkeeper is one of the most experienced players in the current Indian squad. Sreejesh has four appearances at the prestigious FIH Hockey World Cup. Sreejesh made his India debut at the 2010 World Cup in New Delhi and since then he has been a pivotal member of the team.

He represented the country at almost all the major international tournaments including 2010, 2014, and 2018 Hockey Men's World Cup and 2023 Hockey Men's World Cup, Commonwealth Games in 2014, 2018 and 2022; and three Olympic Games – London 2012, Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2020, where he helped the team clinch the historic Bronze medal.

He was also part of India's Bronze Medal feat at the 18th Asian Games Jakarta-Palembang, joint winners of Hero Asian Champions Trophy in 2018, Gold Medal winning team of 2019 FIH Men's Series Finals in Bhubaneswar and Silver Medal winning team at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games. He was instrumental in India's third-place finish at the FIH Hockey Pro League 2021/22.

Sreejesh was awarded the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award in 2021 and is only the second sportsperson from India to win the World Games Athlete of the Year 2021. He has also won back-to-back FIH Goalkeeper of the Year awards in 2021 and 2022, respectively. Prior to the Hero Asian Champions Trophy Chennai 2023, Sreejesh was part of the Indian Men's Hockey Team which went to Spain to play in the 100th Anniversary Spanish Hockey Federation- International Tournament.

Speaking on the milestone, Sreejesh said, "I am privileged to have represented India for more than two decades and earning my 300th International Cap is truly a special memory for me. I will always give my best each time I will get the opportunity to wear the Indian jersey. I would like to thank Hockey India, my teammates, and the support staff for their constant support over the years."

Congratulating PR Sreejesh on the accomplishment, Hockey India President Padma Shri Dilip Tirkey said, "I congratulate PR Sreejesh for reaching this mega milestone. It is a special and memorable for any player to wear the Indian Jersey for the 300th time. Sreejesh has become a source for inspiration and he has proved his mettle with some remarkable performances over the past few years. I am sure that he will continue to make the country proud and add more accolades to his name going forward."