Defender Jyoti Singh will lead a 23-member Indian junior women's hockey team on a five-match tour of Australia, scheduled at the National Hockey Centre in Canberra from September 26 to October 2. The side will play three matches against the Australia junior women's team, followed by two fixtures against Canberra Chill, a club competing in Australia's Hockey One League. The tour will serve as crucial preparation for the FIH Hockey Women's Junior World Cup 2025, slated to be held in Santiago, Chile, in December.

The squad, featuring a balanced mix of defenders, midfielders and forwards, will be led by Jyoti, who has already broken into the senior team during the FIH Hockey Pro League earlier this year.

Nidhi and Engil Harsha Rani Minz will shoulder the goalkeeping responsibilities, while the defence will comprise Manisha, Jyoti, Lalthantluangi, Mamita Oram, Sakshi Shukla, Puja Sahoo and Nandni.

The midfield will be marshalled by Priyanka Yadav, Sakshi Rana, Khaidem Shileima Chanu, Rajni Kerketta, Binima Dhan, Ishika, Sunelita Toppo and Anisha Sahu. The forward line includes Lalrinpuii, Nisha Minj, Purnima Yadav, Sonam, Kanika Siwach and Sukhveer Kaur.

“This is a talented group of young players who have been working very hard in training. We have tried to strike the right balance across all departments, with players who can adapt to any situation,” said Indian junior women's team coach Tushar Khandker.

“Although they are young, they are quite experienced for their age and have been playing together really well. The Australia tour will be a great opportunity for this group to showcase their abilities and gain valuable international experience,” he added.

