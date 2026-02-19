Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) president Tariq Bugti has resigned from his position in the aftermath of the hotel fiasco during the national team's troubled tour of Australia earlier this month. Bugti on Thursday confirmed that he had sent his resignation to the patron-in-chief of the PHF, Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif. "I have sent my resignation letter to the PM, but I urge him and Field Marshal Asim Munir to conduct an impartial inquiry into the whole incident which took place in Australia during the FIH Pro League," Bugti said.

The controversy began when a video surfaced on social media showing Pakistani players standing on the streets of Sydney with their luggage.

Soon after the video went viral, Pakistan hockey captain Shakeel Ahmad Butt released another clip claiming that everything was fine and that there were no problems with their accommodation.

However, a few days after returning, Butt criticised the PHF at a press conference in Lahore and held the federation responsible for the mismanagement during the chaotic tour. He claimed in another video that the team not only had to wander the streets due to a lack of accommodation but also had to "wash dishes before playing a match." He further stated that nine players had yet to receive their daily allowances from the PSB and PHF for the past year.

The players questioned why, despite the government having allocated funds to the PHF for the team's participation in all three phases of the FIH Pro League, they had to suffer due to logistical blunders in Australia, where the second phase concluded earlier this week.

The criticism, however, cost Butt dearly, as Bugti imposed a two-year ban on the skipper for his outburst, saying he had brought disrepute to Pakistan hockey.

Bugti's resignation comes during explosive times for Pakistan hockey, with the PHF and the state-run Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) trading blame for the fiasco.

Bugti said the PSB had handled all the arrangements for the Australia tour and was responsible for the disaster.

But when asked about a cheque for more than one million rupees that the PSB had sent to the PHF to cover hotel expenses, he declined to comment.

Pakistan's head coach has also offered to resign, claiming that some players were very indisciplined, including skipper Butt, who allegedly used abusive language against teammates and affected the team's performance in the FIH Pro League.

Pakistan has lost all eight of its matches so far and is placed last in the nine-team competition.

The team will travel to Egypt in four months to take part in the final qualifying tournament for the World Cup.