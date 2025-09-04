A determined India produced a masterclass performance, coming from a goal down to beat Malaysia 4-1 in their second Super 4s match of the men's Asia Cup hockey tournament in Rajgir, Bihar on Thursday. The Indians were slow to get off the blocks as Shafiq Hassan gave Malaysia the lead in the second minute before the hosts mounted a great fightback. Manpreet Singh (17th), Sukhjeet Singh (19th), Shilanand Lakra (24th) and Vivek Sagar Prasad (38th) scored for India. India had drawn 2-2 against Korea in their first Super 4 match on Wednesday.

With the win, India have moved to the top of the Super 4 standings with four points from two games, just ahead of China and Malaysia, both of whom have three points each while defending champions Korea occupy the last spot with just a point.

After a rest day on Friday, India will take on China in their final Super 4 match on Saturday, while Malaysia play Korea.

India just need a draw against China to seal their place in Sunday's final.

Malaysia were two players short on Thursday after playmaker Fitri Saari was suspended for the match for indiscipline following his onfield brawl with Chinese players in their last match. Abu Kamal Azrai also did not play against India.

Contrary to the final result, India were stunned in the second minute as Malaysia took the lead through Hassan.

The Malaysians caught the Indian defence napping as Hassan dodged past Sanjay and Jugraj Singh to slot home the ball with his reverse stick.

The Indian defence looked a bit shaky in the first quarter but did well not to concede any more goals.

Barring that early strike, India dominated the proceedings in the first quarter in terms of ball possession and chances.

India continued their attacking game and secured back-to-back five penalty corners in the opening minute of the second quarter, the last of which they converted by Manpreet, who scored from a rebound after skipper Harmanpreet Singh's flick was saved by Hafizuddin Othman.

The equaliser seemed to have lifted the Indians as they attacked with more intensity and two minutes later their efforts bore fruit.

Sukhjeet neatly pushed home from close range after receiving a clever pass from Shilanand.

The lead gave wings to the Indians as they looked a completely different entity, mounting attacks after attacks on the Malaysian citadel.

India soon made the scoreline 3-1 through Shilanand. The move was started by Hardik Singh who found Dilpreet Singh, whose defence splitting pass was deflected in by Shilanand past the onrushing Malaysian goalkeeper.

That was all both the teams could manage in the first half as India went into the breather leading 3-1.

Two minutes into the second half Malaysia secured their first penalty corner but India custodian Krishan Bahadur made a brilliant save with his stick to deny Syed Cholan.

In the 38th minute India earned their sixth penalty corner and Jugraj's ballistic flick hit the post. The ball was then collected by Sumit, who passed it on to Manpreet, whose pass from the right was pushed in by Vivek.

In the final quarter, India made quite a few circle penetrations and created chances but failed to convert them into goals.

China stun Korea

Earlier, China, who also played with two players short after they were suspended for indiscipline during the last match against Malaysia, produced a scintillating performance to stun title holders and five-time champions Korea 3-0 in their second Super 4 match.

Benhai Cheng (13th, 43rd) struck twice, while Jiesheng Gao (43rd) scored from a penalty corner for China.

It was China's first win the Super 4 stage after 0-2 defeat against Malaysia on Wednesday.

Bangladesh breeze past Kazakhstan

Bangladesh rode on a brace each from Ashraful Islam and Roman Sarkar to get the better of Kazakhstan 5-1 and progress to the 5-6th place play-off match.

Islam (10th, 23rd minutes) and Sarkar (28th, 33rd), Tayab Ali (34th) also found the net for Bangladesh.

Kazakhstan lone goal was scored by Altynbek Aitkaliyev (38th).

