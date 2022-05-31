Story ProgressBack to home
Asia Cup Hockey: India Draw South Korea 4-4, Fail To Make Final
A young Indianteam played out a pulsating 4-4 draw against South Korea in its last super 4s match of the 2022 Asia Cup hockey tournament to lose out on a place in the final.
Indian players in action against South Korea in the Asia Cup hockey tournament© Hockey India
A young Indian team played out a pulsating 4-4 draw against South Korea in its last super 4s match of the 2022 Asia Cup hockey tournament to lose out on a place in the final. The result meant Malaysia and South Korea will lock horns in the final as they have a better goal difference than India. India will take on Japan in the bronze medal match.
Get the latest updates on ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2022 and IPL 2022, check out the Schedule , Live Score and IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more sports updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.