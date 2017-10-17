 
Asia Cup Hockey 2017: India Face Pakistan Again On October 21 In Super 4s Stage

Updated: 17 October 2017 20:51 IST

After impressing in the preliminary round, India will aim to carry on the momentum in the Super 4s stage in the ongoing Asia Cup 2017 hockey tournament.

India will first take on South Korea in the second round on Wednesday. © Hockey India

After impressing in the preliminary round, India will aim to carry on the momentum in the Super 4s stage in the ongoing Asia Cup 2017 hockey tournament. India, who were unbeaten to finish top of Pool A, will first take on South Korea in the second round on Wednesday. The Men In Blue then face Malaysia on Thursday and then arch-rivals Pakistan, for the second time in this year's tournament, on Saturday.

Rated as favourites to win the title, the Manpreet Singh-led side is in scintillating form having thrashed Japan 5-1, Bangladesh 7-0 and then defeated arch-rivals Pakistan 3-1 in a high-octane encounter.

Chinglensana Singh (17th minute), Ramandeep Singh (44th minute) and Harmanpreet Singh (45th) had scored for India against Pakistan.

By virtue of the win over Pakistan, India finished top of Pool A with nine points from three games while Pakistan secured the second spot with four points.

Defending champions South Korea outclassed China 4-1 to make it to the Super 4s stage and set up a clash with India on Wednesday.

Pakistan will take on Malaysia on Wednesday.

South Korea are slated to face Pakistan on Thursday and then Malaysia on Saturday.

The match for third and fourth places will be played on Sunday while the tournament will conclude with the summit clash on Monday (October 22).

Full Schedule:

18 October 2017 - Malaysia vs Pakistan

18 October 2017 - India vs South Korea

19 October 2017 - South Korea vs Pakistan

19 October 2017 - Malaysia vs India

21 October 2017 - South Korea vs Malaysia

21 October 2017 - India vs Pakistan

Third-place match

22 October 2017

Final

22 October 2017

 

