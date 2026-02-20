Seasoned Om Prakash Chouhan produced a late flourish to outclass his rivals and seize his 12th professional win on the final day of the Rs 1.5 crore Players Championship played at the Tollygunge Club in Kolkata. Om Prakash Chouhan (69-67-64-64), who was overnight tied-third and one shot off the lead, delivered a six-under 64 in round four to take his tournament total to 16-under 264 and secure his first win in over two years. The 39-year-old Chouhan's last-day performance featuring eight birdies and two bogeys saw him walk away with the winning cheque worth Rs 22,50,000. Om Prakash, who hails from Mhow, Madhya Pradesh, but is attached with the Kalhaar Blues & Greens golf course in Ahmedabad, climbed from 16th to fourth position in the PGTI Order of Merit as a result of his victory.

Shaurya Bhattacharya (64-62-73-66), the leader for the first three days and Manu Gandas (66-69-64-66), the joint leader after round three, finished tied-second with matching totals of 15-under 265. Both Shaurya and Manu, who were in the hunt for the title for most part of the final round, fired scores of 66 on Friday.

Kshitij Naveed Kaul, another contender in round four, ended the week with a 65 to finish fourth at 14-under 266.

Om Prakash Chouhan brought his 'A' game to the Tollygunge Club course on Friday to end his two-year-long winless streak. Former DP World PGTI Order of Merit champion 'OP', as he is popularly known in golfing circles, began the last day with an early bogey on the second hole but made a strong comeback with four birdies on the front-nine thanks to some solid putting, as he drained putts from a range of 10 to 20 feet on three occasions.

OP's three-putt bogey on the 11th didn't dishearten him as he fought back once again with birdies on the next four holes. His birdie run on the back-nine came as a result of his accurate approach shots that left him with as many as three conversions within five feet.

On the 18th hole, OP brought all his experience to the fore to close out the match with a 10-feet par conversion. Had Chouhan missed that all-important putt, he would've had to take on Shaurya Bhattacharya and Manu Gandas in a three-way playoff.

Om Prakash said, "The long conversions on the front-nine today gave me a lot of confidence. Then, I feel after dropping a bogey on the 11th when I birdied the 12th that provided me with momentum and self-belief that I stood a chance and could close out the match. While making the par putt on the 18th, I took my time to read the line as there was a lot at stake for me. My caddie advised me on the line of the putt and that worked out perfectly for me.

"I feel, after playing one season on the DP World Tour, I had become a little complacent and callous about my game and my swing also developed some glitches. I wasn't practising as much as I used to earlier. But timely advice and encouragement from my wife brought me back on track. I got back to my old routine of putting in more hours of practice. I also started playing with a freer mind.

"This change in mindset and routine has reflected in my results since the start of the 2026 season as I have bagged a win, a top-10 and a top-20 in the three events played so far this year."

Manu Gandas' long birdie conversion on the final hole helped him finish tied-second. Shaurya Bhattacharya's birdies on the 15th and 17th kept him in contention till the end before he too ended as joint runner-up.

Among the Kolkata-based players, Divyanshu Bajaj recorded the best finish as he took tied-25th place at three-under 277.

Honey Baisoya, the winner of the season's second event, continues to lead the 2026 DP World PGTI Order of Merit with season's earnings of Rs 33,95,250.

