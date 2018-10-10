 
Women-Only Racing Championship Aims To Find F1 Stars

Updated: 10 October 2018 16:27 IST

The last woman to start an F1 grand prix was Italy's Lella Lombardi in 1976.

Women-Only Racing Championship Aims To Find F1 Stars
The women-only motorsport competition has been backed by major names in F1 (Representational picture). © AFP

A new women-only motorsport competition, W Series, will launch next year with the aim of finding female Formula 1 stars. The series has been backed by major names in F1, including 13-time grand prix winner David Coulthard and Red Bull design engineer Adrian Newey. It will offer a prize fund of 1.5 million dollars and free entry for 18-20 competitors, who will be selected on merit following tests and appraisals. The overall winner will collect 500,000 dollars. Organisers aim to stage six 30-minute races at top circuits in Europe and future plans could see the series expand to America, Asia and Australia.

"At the heart of W Series' DNA is the firm belief that women can compete equally with men in motorsport. However, an all-female series is essential in order to force greater female participation," organisers said in a statement.

The last woman to start an F1 grand prix was Italy's Lella Lombardi in 1976, but Coulthard says female drivers can compete with their male counterparts.

"In order to be a successful racing driver, you have to be skilled, determined and physically fit, but you don't have to be a man," Coulthard told the Daily Mail newspaper.

"We believe that female and male racing drivers can and should compete on equal terms if they have the same opportunity and training -- and we're going to try to make that happen. There's no reason the next Lewis Hamilton should not be a woman."

Topics : Formula 1
Highlights
  • The last woman to start an F1 grand prix was Italy's Lella Lombardi
  • The W series has been backed by major names in F1
  • Female drivers can compete with their male counterparts: David Coulthard
