An old video of Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton scaring a tiger has resurfaced on social media. In the clip, the British driver could be seen approaching the tiger from back. Meanwhile, the tiger, totally unaware of what was happening behind, walks comfortably before he stops and stares at the people standing in front of him. This is when Hamilton touches the tiger on his back with the animal getting surprised. The act left everyone in splits as the tiger flipped on the floor, visibly scared.

Watch it here:

Former Formula One world champion Jenson Button says his old teammate Lewis Hamilton needs "the right car" to return to the front of the grid next season with Red Bull favourites again to clean up in 2024.

For the second year running, Mercedes driver Hamilton failed to win a grand prix as Max Verstappen won 19 of the 22 races with Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez taking two of the other three.

"Red Bull are going to be at the front again next year," Button told AFP.

"They had a strong car this year and they've been able to work on next year's car.

"The thing is, if you just look at the results of the race, you go 'Oh Max Verstappen won again' but when you actually watch the races, there have been some amazing races this year.

"Max hasn't had it all his own way. He's come out on top in the end but there have been some great fights this season.

"I have enjoyed the year. Would I like more people winning? Yes of course. But it's just not happened."

Button, who has just announced a return to full-time racing in 2024 with the World Endurance Championship, knows a thing or two about domination having won six of the first seven races in 2009, a start that launched him to the title with Brawn.

And he has an admiration for the single-mindedness with which Verstappen set about his business.

"I think Max has done such an amazing job," said Button.

"He's not put a foot wrong. He's obviously driving a good car, you don't win without a good car, but you've just got to compare him to where his teammate was most races. It's a big difference.

"Going into 2024, Red Bull are still the favourites but I think the other teams will be a bit closer.

"It's not going to be easy to beat Max in a Red Bull if his head is in the right place."

(With AFP Inputs)