Charles Leclerc on Thursday welcomed the "important" Ferrari announcement that Fred Vasseur had signed a new multi-year deal to continue as boss of the Italian team. Speaking ahead of this weekend's Hungarian Grand Prix, the Monegasque driver stressed that it was important for Ferrari to end the rumours surrounding the Frenchman's future. "It's not that it's coming as a surprise, but I'm really happy," said Leclerc. "Especially, during the past month, there were quite a few rumours as is always the case around the team. "So, finally to have the official news out is important and for that I'm really happy.” Both Leclerc and team-mate seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton had given strong support to Vasseur after reports circulated in Italian media outlets suggesting that he might be replaced.

These followed the team's disappointing start to the season after a strong finish last year and the arrival of Hamilton, a marquee signing yet to register a podium finish.

"I think the fact that there was so much hype around the team when we started the season led everybody to think about Ferrari winning the championship," he said.

"Unfortunately, that was not the case. Then came all the rumours – all things that we cannot control."

Leclerc added that Vasseur's calmness had helped the team after he had arrived to replace Mattia Binotto in 2023.

"I think that and his overall vision, which he has embedded into the team is very, very important.

"I feel like the beauty of Ferrari is the fact that emotionally-speaking, it's always quite intense, but it can also harm us in some ways and especially when tougher times arrive.

"Fred has always had very cold blood in those moments and helped the team to be a little bit more lucid. Tha''s probably the biggest thing that Fred brought to the team."

Leclerc said he felt optimistic that Vasseur would prove the right leader ahead of the sweeping technical regulation changes next year.

Ferrari confirmed Vasseur, 57, had signed a new contract in a statement issued earlier on Thursday.

Hamilton, who has a long association with Vasseur dating back to 2006 when he won the GP2 title for his ART Grand Prix team, echoed Leclerc's relief that the Frenchman was remaining at the helm.

Asked to compare Vasseur with his former Mercedes boss Toto Wolff, Hamilton said the two men were "completely different" but both were "massive racers".

He added that they both also allowed him to be an authentic version of himself.

"All I can say, just from my previous experience, is that I remember the real positive when I was working with Toto, was just how he was able to utilise individuals, figure out how people work best, how to get the most out of someone," he said.

"For example, with me, he created freedom for me to be able to express myself the way I wanted to and that enabled me to be the best version of myself.

"That's what he does. I think Fred is very similar in that respect and I'm still trying to learn the way that Fred likes to work, but I have absolute confidence in Fred, as I've always said."

After 13 of this season's 24 races, Ferrari are second in the constructors' championship, 268 points adrift of runaway leaders McLaren and 28 ahead of Mercedes.