The intrigue surrounding the life of Michael Schumacher is huge. Since his skiing accident in 2013, the F1 great has not appeared in public. December 29, 2023, was the 10th anniversary of the F1 great's accident in the French Alps. German publication BILD has come up with a new report where it claims to have fresh details about Michael Schumacher's daily routine on the 10th anniversary of that accident.

Multiple publications like Daily Mail, PlanetF1, quoted the report which provides fresh updates on Michael Schumacher.

According to the report, Michael Schumacher has been driven in a Mercedes AMG car to stimulate the brain with familiar sounds. This was done, according to the report, because the racing great spent over two decades in Formula One or in other classes.

The report adds that Michael Schumacher receives 24-hour care, with a private infirmary situated in his former office. 15 doctors and their assistants ensure his well-being.

Now in a new interview, Michael Schumacher's former Ferrari teammate Rubens Barrichello said what happened when he asked the F1 great's family the permission to meet him after his accident.

"With Schumacher, I called once and said I wanted to visit him," Rubens Barrichello was quoted as saying By The Sun in Flow Podcast. "They told me that unfortunately I wouldn't be helping and that I might be sad. So I understood that at that moment it was not the time to enter [his life].

Barrichello and Schumacher were teammates at Ferrari from 2000 to 2005.

Michael Schumacher was very close to former F1 champion Sebastian Vettel, who is also from the same country and has driven for teams like Ferrari, Red Bull. Vettel recently opened up on their relationship in an interview.

"It's still very, very difficult to, I don't want to say accept, but to accept that he keeps fighting and he's not doing well. Of course I wish him only the best. It is still a topic very often and I think about it sometimes in silence and sometimes a lot," was quoted as saying by RTL in the English version of its interview.

Vettel also revealed how he reacted to the heartbreaking news of Schumacher's skiing accident at the end of December 2013.

"The first thoughts were of course at the last conversation we had together," remembers Vettel. "I told him that I was going to be a father and what was coming for us. I just miss my friend. He would have been so important in recent years. I would have had so many questions and he certainly could have provided so many answers or inspiration."