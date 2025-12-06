Series leader Lando Norris topped opening practice at the decisive season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on Friday but the McLaren driver cautioned "there's nothing to smile about just yet". The 26-year-old Briton seemed pensive and subdued after outpacing Red Bull title rival Max Verstappen by three-tenths of a second in the twilight second practice at the Yas Marina Circuit. Norris said he did not feel in any way that dominating Friday's action had given him an edge over the 28-year-old Dutchman who he expected to improve dramatically, as he often does, for qualifying on Saturday.

Norris leads Verstappen by 12 points and his McLaren team-mate Oscar Piastri by 16 points heading into the three-way showdown – meaning he will take the title if he can finish on the podium.

"It's not been a bad day, for sure. It's been a positive day, but we always know it gets a lot closer going into qualifying so there's nothing to smile about just yet."

For Norris, qualifying may be the key to the outcome at a circuit where overtaking is not impossible after layout changes in recent years – and he has the benefit of knowing he won last year's race from pole.

But he is also aware that anything can happen as last weekend's Qatar Grand Prix proved when a strategic decision to stay out during a safety car intervention wrecked McLaren's chances, Piastri being deprived of a likely win and Norris a probable podium.

Norris said he had shrugged that setback aside with the help of friends and a few days on golf courses, but conceded that this weekend's race offered him a unique chance to satisfy a lifelong ambition.

'Accomplished that dream'

"This has been my whole life," he said.

"It's everything I've worked towards my whole life. So it would mean the world to me. It would mean the world to everyone that's supported me and pushed me for the last 16 years of my life in terms of trying to get to this point.

"It would mean everything. It would mean my life until now has been a success and I've accomplished that dream I had when I was a kid."

Norris said he accepted that as the leader he had the best position to be champion.

"In terms of position, of course, I have the most to lose because I am the one at the top," he conceded.

"I'll do my best to stay there until the end of the year -- a few more days.

"But at the same time, if it doesn't go my way, then I'll try again next year. It'll hurt probably for a little while, but that's life.

"So, I also feel like I have the mentality of 'I've nothing to lose' because it's just a race for a championship and in 30 years' time, I probably won't think of it that much either way."

Verstappen meanwhile wants more speed from his car.

"We just need to be a little bit faster.." he said.

"We'll just try to put the best car forward and see how much we can find overnight. The race pace and single run need to be better."

Piastri, who gave up his seat in opening practice to a rookie reserve, for his part remained upbeat despite his 11th place time.

“The car's looked quick. I just need to get some more laps under my belt and find my feet a bit more really, that's all.

"So, a few more laps tomorrow and a few more sets of tyres and hopefully we'll be there."

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)