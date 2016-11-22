Title-Chasing Lewis Hamilton Admits 'Impossible Odds' Against Him

London:

Lewis Hamilton may face "impossible odds" but has vowed to "give everything" to stop Nico Rosberg winning the Formula One drivers' world championship at the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on Sunday.

Hamilton has won the last three races to move to within 12 points of his Mercedes teammate Rosberg.

But Rosberg only needs a top three finish this weekend to clinch his maiden title and stop Hamilton from becoming the first British driver to be crowned a four-time Formula One world champion.

Hamilton, who drove superbly in the wet to finish first at the Brazilian Grand Prix, was in no doubt of the scale of the task he faced, telling the formula1.com website: "It's not been a perfect season and I'm faced with pretty impossible odds no matter what I do this weekend.

"I can't and won't give up. You never know what might happen -- however unlikely it may seem," added Hamilton, plagued by reliability issued earlier this season.

"I'll be proud of myself and what I've achieved as long as I feel I've given my all and performed at my best. Whatever happens, I'm proud of everyone who's been a part of the success we've shared over the past few years.

"I'm approaching this weekend the same as I do every race. I want to win and I'll give it everything to finish the season on a high."